Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Andrey Rublev Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Head-To-Head Record, Where To Watch

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev Live Streaming, US Open 2025: Two seasoned players clash in a high-stakes fourth-round match at the US Open 2025. Watch Auger-Aliassime vs Rublev tennis match live. Read match preview, head-to-head record, recent form, match timing, and streaming details etc.

O
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev Live Streaming, US Open 2025
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev Live Streaming, US Open 2025: The Canadian beat Alexander Zverev in the third round. Photo: AP
  • This is the first Grand Slam match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev

  • The winner of the match will face either Leandro Riedi or Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals

  • Rublev leads Auger-Aliassime 7–1 in the head-to-head record, including two wins in 2025

Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Andrey Rublev in the fourth round of the US Open 2025 men's singles event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Monday (September 1, 2025). Watch the Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev Grand Slam tennis match live today.

Canadian Auger-Aliassime enters this match after a four-set win over third seed Alexander Zverev, having also defeated Roman Safiullin and Billy Harris in straight sets in the earlier round at Flushing Meadows.

The 25-year-old's best finish at the US Open was a semifinal run in 2021. The Monaco resident is seeded 25th in this edition of the season's final Grand Slam tournament.

Rublev, the Russian star, has had a more turbulent path, needing five sets to overcome Coleman Wong in the third round after earlier wins over Tristan Boyer and Dino Prizmic.

The 27-year-old from Moscow has reached the quarter-finals four times, most recently in 2023, but has never progressed beyond that stage. He is seeded 15th.

The winner of Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev match will face either Novak Djokovic or Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals, depending on the outcome of their match in the same section of the draw.

He’s served consistently well throughout the tournament, winning over 75% of his first-serve points and saving 20 of 26 break points faced.

Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Andrey Rublev Head-To-Head Record

Andrey Rublev leads Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-1 in their ATP Tour head-to-head record. Earlier this year, Rublev got the better of Auger-Aliassime in Doha and Hamburg. The Canadian's only win in this matchup came in Rotterdam in 2022, a 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2 semi-final win.

Today's encounter marks the first-ever Grand Slam meeting between the two players, and the winner will face either Leandro Riedi or Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals, depending on the outcome of their match in the same section of the draw.

Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Andrey Rublev, US Open Round Of 16: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev, US Open 2025 round of 16 match be played?

The Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev, US Open 2025 round of 16 match be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Monday, September 1 at around 9pm IST.

Where will the Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev, US Open 2025 round of 16 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev, US Open 2025 round of 16 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. On TV, the match will be shown on the Star Sports Network in the country.

