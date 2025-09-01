Coco Gauff Vs Naomi Osaka Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Coco Gauff Vs Naomi Osaka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: Here is all you need to know about the blockbuster fourth-round women's singles match between Gauff and Osaka: preview, recent results, head-to-head stats and broadcast details

Coco Gauff Vs Naomi Osaka Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16
Coco Gauff Vs Naomi Osaka Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: The American beat Magdalena Frech in the third round. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • World No. 3 Coco Gauff had won the US Open in 2023 and the French Open this June

  • Up against her is former world number one Naomi Osaka, who has faced a dip in form over the last few years

  • Winner will take on either Marta Kostyuk or Karolina Muchova in quarter-finals

In a match that could potentially spark fireworks, United States' top women's singles player Coco Gauff takes on Japanese former world number one Naomi Osaka in their US Open 2025 round of 16 clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Monday (September 1, 2025). Watch the Gauff vs Osaka tennis match live.

The 21-year-old Gauff, who is seeded third, beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 in a hard-fought opener before dispatching Donna Vekic (7-6 (5), 6-2) and Magdalena Frech (6-3, 6-1) in straight sets in the subsequent rounds. She had won the US Open in 2023 and the French Open this June.

Her opponent Osaka started off strongly, breezing past Greet Minnen (6-3, 6-4) and Hailey Baptiste (6-3, 6-1) in straight sets before staving off Daria Kasatkina's challenge (6-0, 4-6, 6-3) in a three-setter. The Australian Open 2021 was the last Grand Slam where Osaka had made it to the fourth round until now. She was off the tour for part of that stretch while on maternity leave.

Coco Gauff Vs Naomi Osaka: Head-To-Head Record

Tonight's match marks the sixth meeting between the two players. Gauff leads the head-to-head 3-2, with their previous face-off being at the China Open round of 16, where Osaka had to give a walk over to the American with the score level at 6-3, 4-6. Their first-ever clash was at the US Open six years ago, where Osaka prevailed 6-3, 6-0.

The winner will face either Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk or Czechia's Karolina Muchova for a place in the semi-finals.

Coco Gauff Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025 Fourth Round: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Coco Gauff vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025 fourth-round match be played?

The Coco Gauff vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025 fourth-round match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Monday, September 1 at around 11:45pm IST. The actual timing depends on when the previous match on court between Felix Auger-Aliasimme and Andrey Rublev ends.

Where will the Coco Gauff vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025 fourth-round match be telecast and live streamed?

The Coco Gauff vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025 fourth-round match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

