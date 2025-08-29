Tennis

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Cruises To Third Round

Two-time US Open champion Japan’s Naomi Osaka made light work of America's' Hailey Baptiste to get through to the U.S. Open third round on Thursday. Osaka defeated Baptiste 6-3, 6-1 in a dominant performance to reach the third round at the Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2021.