Lorenzo Musetti Vs Jaume Munar Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Jaume Munar Live Streaming, US Open 2025: Here is all you need to know about the fourth-round men's singles match between Musetti and Munar: preview, recent results, head-to-head stats and broadcast details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lorenzo Musetti Vs Jaume Munar Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16
Lorenzo Musetti Vs Jaume Munar Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: The Italian got a walkover from compatriot Flavio Cobolli in the previous round. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lorenzo Musetti had bagged bronze medal at the Paris Olympic Games 2024

  • Up against him is Spain’s Jaume Munar, who has reached a Grand Slam round of 16 for the first time in his career

  • Winner will take on either Jannik Sinner or Alexander Bublik in quarter-finals

Italian 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti meet Spain’s Jaume Munar in their US Open 2025 men's singles round of 16 clash at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York on Tuesday (September 2, 2025 as per India time). Watch the Musetti vs Munar tennis match live.

The 23-year-old Musetti beat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in his opening match before dismissing David Goffin (6-4, 6-0, 6-2) and getting a walkover from compatriot Flavio Cobolli (6-3, 6-2, 2-0 leading) in the subsequent rounds. Musetti had bagged bronze medal at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 and has a record of 26-12 this year.

His opponent Munar had to battle past Jaime Faria (6-0, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2) before getting the better of Gabriel Diallo (7-5, 6-3, 7-5) and Zizou Bergs (6-1, 6-4, 6-4) in straight sets. The Spaniard has reached a Grand Slam round of 16 for the first time in his career.

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Jaume Munar: Head-To-Head Record

Tonight's match marks the fourth meeting between the two players. Musetti leads the head-to-head 2-1, though Munar won their previous face-off at the Hong Kong Open 2025 in January, beating the Italian 2-6, 7-6, 7-5 in the quarter-finals.

The winner will face either top seed Jannik Sinner or Kazakhstan's world number 24 Alexander Bublik for a place in the semi-finals.

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Jaume Munar, US Open 2025 Fourth Round: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Lorenzo Musetti vs Jaume Munar, US Open 2025 fourth-round match be played?

The Lorenzo Musetti vs Jaume Munar, US Open 2025 fourth-round match will be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Tuesday, September 2 at around 12:08am IST.

Where will the Lorenzo Musetti vs Jaume Munar, US Open 2025 fourth-round match be telecast and live streamed?

The Lorenzo Musetti vs Jaume Munar, US Open 2025 fourth-round match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Published At:
