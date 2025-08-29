Songs Of Paradise Review | Unfulfilled Possibilities In A Tale Of An Artist’s Conflict

While the attempt remains well-intended, the life and dreams of Zeba hardly come alive on the screen with considerable depth. When Masterji utters statements like, “Ab ye aawaz qaid nahi reh sakti (Now this voice cannot be caged),” it lands like an inevitable occurrence rather than a possibility. The immovable faith within the film’s direction not only makes it predictable but also makes it lose complexity. Kashmir’s vast landscapes, lush valleys and rich colours have landed the film with visually stunning moments. Although Zeba’s desires beyond singing, her mother Moji’s (Sheeba Chaddha) very-valid fears or even her inner conflicts within her artistry are very scarcely explored. Her trajectory from a wedding singer to a household name feels like a graph only going upward. In doing so, the film also wastes the potential that Azad and Razdan offered to the premise. Overall, the understated handling of the conflict irks, hinting at the potential for a more intricate exploration of an artist’s life, even without directly tackling the Kashmir conflict.