Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Quarter-finals Spot In Staraight Sets

Jessica Pegula cruised into the US Open quarter-finals with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win over fellow American Ann Li on Sunday, explaining afterward that she aimed to exploit her opponent’s nerves on the big stage. Last year’s finalist showed her experience on Arthur Ashe Stadium, allowing the world No. 58 little opportunity to settle as she comfortably sealed her spot in the last eight.