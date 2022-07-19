Motion Poster Of Telugu Political Thriller 'Sasana Sabha' Released

The unit of director Venu Mandikanti's racy political thriller, 'Sasana Sabha', has released the motion poster of the film, featuring actors Rajendra Prasad, Indra Sena, Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni and Sonia Aggarwal in the lead.



Actress Sonia Aggarwal tweeted the link to the motion poster on Twitter saying: "Assembly begins."



The film, a pan-Indian political entertainer, has been produced by Thulasi Ram Sappani and Shanmugam Sappani, popularly known as the Sappani Brothers for the production house, Sapbro Production Private Limited.



The unit claims that the movie's subject will be apt for present-day society. The film, the unit says, will deliver an important message to society but without getting preachy.



The film will simultaneously be made in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, and will have musical score by Ravi Basrur of 'KGF ' series and 'Salaar' fame.



Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni plays the female lead of 'Sasana Sabha'. Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad, Sonia Aggarwal and Prudhvi Raj will be seen playing pivotal roles in this film.



Actress Hebah Patel will be making a special appearance in a dance number in this film.

