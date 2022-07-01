Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

KGF Actor Escapes Unhurt In Bengaluru Car Accident

KGF Actor B.S. Avinash gets into a car accident and comes out unharmed; calls it the "scare of a lifetime".

B.S. Avinash
B.S. Avinash YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 10:21 am

Kannada film actor B S Avinash, best known for his role in the 'KGF' series, escaped unhurt after a container collided with his car in Bengaluru.

"At around 6:05 am on Wednesday, I had the scare of a lifetime. An unimaginable event with so much to process within such less time,” Avinash, who played one of the gang leaders in the movie, said in a Facebook post.

Recalling the turn of events, he said the accident occurred when he was driving towards the gym and he was moving following a green signal near the Anil Kumble Circle.

"...but a container that had jumped the red signal and was speeding on the empty road, collided with my car, the impact of which almost tore down the bonnet. Thanks to the almighty and all your love, I was not injured in the accident and the only damage was to the car," Avinash said.

[With Inputs from PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment B S Avinash KGF Actor B S Avinash KGF Actor B S Avinash Car Accident B S Avinash Car Accident Bengaluru Kannada Film Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places In West Bengal To See The Ceremonial Rathayatra

Five Places In West Bengal To See The Ceremonial Rathayatra

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s