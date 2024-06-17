More Laughs Ahead: 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Renewed For Season 2

Talking about season two, the host of the show, Kapil Sharma, shared: "This has been a wonderful first season. There have been many firsts, and we will cherish those. We are grateful for all the love pouring in from across the globe." "We promise not to keep our audience waiting for too long for the next season. Enjoy the finale episode with Kartik Aryan this weekend and stay tuned as we gear up for season 2," he added. Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said: "After a phenomenal first season, we're overjoyed to welcome Kapil and the gang back to Netflix for season 2.