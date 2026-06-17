Mimoh Chakraborty Responds to Criticism Over AI In Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past

Mimoh Chakraborty defended the selective use of artificial intelligence in Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past after it faced criticism over the use of AI.
He said that the team has used AI selectively to enhance scenes.
Despite the criticism, the horror film is performing well at the box office.
Mimoh Chakraborty and Chetna Pande's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past hit the screens on June 12 and opened to mixed reviews. The film has been criticised for using AI-generated imagery and giving less attention to the storytelling.
Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film has sparked debate on social media, with many even highlighting visual glitches and poor VFX.
Addressing the online backlash, Mimoh has defended the visual effects but also said that audiences are free to form their own opinions on the film.
Mimoh Chakraborty clarifies AI use in Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past"
Chakraborty, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that the makers did not depend solely on artificial intelligence to make the movie. The production team designed several sequences specifically for the 3D viewing experience, which required a combination of conventional filmmaking techniques and new technologies.
He clarified that the team used AI selectively to enhance scenes when traditional 3D methods failed to deliver the desired visual effect.
The actor also said that Vikram Bhatt is the best person to answer, and he admitted to having less knowledge about the technology.
"AI is beyond my comprehension. If you tell me something about video games, I can tell you because I know, but when it comes to this technology, I'm completely dumbfounded. On a serious note, people will see whatever they want to and find technicalities. No film is ever perfect," he said.
Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past box office report
Despite the criticism, the horror film has been running successfully in theatres. It is giving stiff competition to Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and Governor. The India net collections of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past stand at Rs 13.35 crore.
The film also starred Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey, among others, in supporting roles.