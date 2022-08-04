Mick Jagger Reveals Nipples At Gig After Being Flashed By Topless Blonde

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger hilariously revealed his chest and flaunted his nipples during a Rolling Stones gig after noticing a topless blonde woman in the crowd.



The 79-year-old was performing on stage when a woman pulled her top down and jumped up and down to the lyrics of ('I Can't Get No') Satisfaction, reports mirror.co.uk.





She waved an American flag back and forth as he belted out the lyrics of the 1965 hit song.



Jagger noticed the woman in the crowd and quickly contemplated before lifting up his shirt at the woman to reveal his nipples.



He immediately returned to dancing and interacting with the crowd as the song continued playing.



By the end of the clip, you can briefly see the woman start maneuvering her top back on.



The band's Madrid concert comes a week after Mick celebrated his 79th birthday with his family.



Partner Melanie Hamrick and his son Lucas Jagger joined him for the special event whilst the band were on tour in Europe.



The singer has been touring with the Rolling Stones, with the band performing in several different countries to mark the 60th anniversary of their formation.



Photos from the festivities were posted on Instagram by both Jagger and his son Lucas, 22 -- who the performer shares with former model Luciana Gimenez, 52.



Mick shared a photo of himself surrounded by dancers wearing traditional garments, writing: "Thank you for all your birthday wishes. Had a great one here in Dusseldorf."



Lucas -- who is one of the youngest of Mick's eight children -- shared a similar photo which showed him perched on his father's knee, with the same dancers standing around them.



Mick and the band performed for British Summer Time in Hyde Park, London, which was even attended by Hollywood star Tom Cruise.



The band was formed back in 1962 and have enjoyed great success since its debut, including winning a number of accolades over the years, such as several Grammy Awards.