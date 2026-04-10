Mercy trailer: Adil Hussain Film On Passive Euthanasia Leaves A Lasting Impact

The Mercy trailer offers a moving glimpse into a story centred on passive euthanasia, featuring Adil Hussain and Raj Vasudeva.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Mercy trailer
Mercy trailer: Adil Hussain film explores passive euthanasia Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mercy trailer highlights passive euthanasia theme through intimate family story setting.

  • Adil Hussain and Raj Vasudeva lead emotionally layered, festival-recognised film.

  • Mercy film set for April 2026 release after international acclaim journey.

Mercy trailer introduces a quiet yet powerful story that revolves around passive euthanasia, placing human emotion at its centre. Starring Adil Hussain and Raj Vasudeva, the film unfolds within a family setting, where love and responsibility collide with a deeply difficult decision.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai on Christmas Eve, the narrative follows Shekhar, a man caught in an emotional dilemma that challenges his understanding of care and letting go. The trailer avoids heavy drama, instead relying on stillness and unspoken tension to build its impact.

Mercy trailer explores passive euthanasia and human dignity

The film delves into the sensitive subject of passive euthanasia with restraint. It is suggested through the trailer that the story is less about judgement and more about empathy, asking what it truly means to care for someone in their most vulnerable moments.

null - null
From Festival Favourite To Digital Premiere: Mehta & Co. Releases On Watch My Film This March

BY Hema

Director Mitul Patel’s vision appears rooted in personal reflection. It was shared by Patel that the idea stemmed from a deeply personal space, inspired by an interview with Paresh Rawal, where it was conveyed that love, in its purest form, can sometimes mean allowing release.

Related Content
Patriot trailer out - YouTube
Patriot Trailer: Mohanlal Secretly Helps Mammootty As He Goes On The Run
Dacoit trailer out - YouTube
Dacoit Trailer: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's Film Promises To Be A Tale Of Romance, Betrayal And Intense Drama
Kathanar - The Sorcerer teaser trailer out - YouTube
Kathanar Teaser Trailer Unveiled: Jayasurya-Anushka Shetty's Malayalam Fantasy Thriller Promises Visually Rich Spectacle
Prakash Raj mother Suvarnalatha dies at 86 - Instagram
Prakash Raj Mother Suvarnalatha Dies At 86: Pawan Kalyan Offers Condolences
Related Content

Cast reflections on Mercy’s emotional depth

Actor Raj Vasudeva’s experience was described as one that lingered beyond filming. It was expressed by him that the story demanded emotional honesty, blurring the line between performance and reality.

Adil Hussain also reflected on the film’s tone, stating that cinema, at its best, mirrors the human soul. It was noted by him that the story’s strength lies in its quiet approach, handling a complex subject without exaggeration.

Netflix Drops Trailer For Psychological Thriller Accused - Netflix
Accused Trailer: Konkona Sen Sharma And Pratibha Ranta’s Marriage Shaken By Allegations

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film also features Aparna Ghoshal, Kunal Bhan and Niharica Raizada in key roles, adding depth to its intimate narrative.

After gaining recognition at international festivals, Mercy is now set for a theatrical release on April 24, 2026 with its music backed by Zee Music Company.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Red-Hot Challengers Meet Table-Top Royals In Guwahati

  2. KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Watch Mukul Choudhary's 'Incredible' Chopper Six Over Covers - Here's How He Helped Lucknow Win

  3. IPL 2026: DDCA Director Anand Verma Alleges Ticket Fraud At Arun Jaitley Stadium - Report

  4. IPL Dispatch: LSG Find New Hero In Mukul; Rathi's Controversial Catch Puts Third Umpire Under Scanner

  5. KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Suffers 'Rishabh Pant' Esque Bat-Slip, Still Clears Boundary - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

  2. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  4. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  5. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Reaches Quarters; Sindhu And Prannoy Knocked Out

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 09, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  3. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

  4. Air India Flight From Mumbai To Bengaluru Returns After Engine Stall, Crew Declares ‘PAN PAN’

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: Opinion Polls Show Kerala on a Knife’s Edge

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  2. War From An Ocean Away

  3. IMF Warns Iran War Will Have Lasting Economic Scars, Even With A Potential Ceasefire

  4. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

  5. The Gulf Widens: West Asia Faces No-Win Scenario as War On Iran Raises Fears of Instability

Latest Stories

  1. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

  2. Melania Trump Rejects Epstein Link, Calls Allegations ‘Baseless Smears’

  3. Putin Announces Ceasefire For Orthodox Easter, Zelenskyy Agrees

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 1665 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leaked Online Before Tamil Nadu Polls; Fans and Industry React Angrily

  6. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  7. IMF Warns Iran War Will Have Lasting Economic Scars, Even With A Potential Ceasefire

  8. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar