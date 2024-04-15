Art & Entertainment

Megha Sharma Cites 'Lack Of Screen Time, Lines' As Reasons For Quitting 'Pandya Store'

Actress Megha Sharma has opened up on quitting the ongoing show 'Pandya Store', citing lack of screen time and lines as the reasons behind her decision.

Instagram
Megha Sharma Photo: Instagram
Megha, who has been part of shows like 'Baal Krishna' and 'Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, played the role of Chhabili in 'Pandya Store'.

"I was part of the show for about 9-10 months, and I really enjoyed my role for the first four months. But then things started repeating, and my character wasn't growing. I wasn't getting much screen time, so I felt like I was hitting a dead-end. I needed to put a stop to it," Megha said.

"So I quit the show because my character wasn't developing and I hardly had any screen time or lines. I thought about it a lot, but when I realised that I wasn't getting much opportunity to shine, I had to make the decision to leave (the show)," she added.

Though she agrees that it was a tough decision, she stressed that she wasn’t getting the opportunity to perform.

"It was a tough decision because I really enjoyed working with the team, they were all great. But as an actor, I need opportunities to perform. When those opportunities were lacking, I realised I needed to take a step forward to grow. So, I decided to leave to pursue other opportunities. Now I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds for me as I explore other projects," she said.

'Pandya Store' stars Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel as the second-generation leads, along with Kruttika Desai.

The show airs on Star Plus.

