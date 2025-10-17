Recently, a video went viral on social media, suggesting that actor Manoj Bajpayee was endorsing a political party. The actor has reacted to the 'fake, patched-up' video that was shared on social media ahead of the Bihar Election 2025. In his post on X, Manoj wrote that he has "no association or allegiance with any political party." He also re-shared the link to the video, but it has been deleted.