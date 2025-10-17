Manoj Bajpayee called out the 'fake' video that was circulating online, which showed him endorsing a political party
Manoj wrote that he has "no association or allegiance with any political party"
He requested his fans and followers "to stop spreading such distorted content"
Recently, a video went viral on social media, suggesting that actor Manoj Bajpayee was endorsing a political party. The actor has reacted to the 'fake, patched-up' video that was shared on social media ahead of the Bihar Election 2025. In his post on X, Manoj wrote that he has "no association or allegiance with any political party." He also re-shared the link to the video, but it has been deleted.
Manoj Bajpayee reacts to 'fake' video
Manoj, in his post, wrote, "I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN," he wrote.
He requested his fans and followers "to stop spreading such distorted content" and also urged people "not to engage with or encourage such misleading content."
The now-deleted clip reportedly showed Manoj supporting a political party. It was an edited version of an old ad he was part of.
Manoj Bajpayee's work front
On the professional front, Manoj was recently seen in Jugnuma (The Fable), directed by Raam Reddy. The film also starred Tillotama Shome, Deepak Dobariyal, and Priyanka Bose, among others.
He will be seen in The Family Man 3, which also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and others. Manoj has also reunited with Ram Gopal Varma after almost 30 years for a horror comedy, Police Station Mein Bhoot.