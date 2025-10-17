Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

Manoj Bajpayee wrote that he has "no association or allegiance with any political party."

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bollywood Actor Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee reacts to fake video of endorsing a political party Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manoj Bajpayee called out the 'fake' video that was circulating online, which showed him endorsing a political party

  • Manoj wrote that he has "no association or allegiance with any political party"

  • He requested his fans and followers "to stop spreading such distorted content"

Recently, a video went viral on social media, suggesting that actor Manoj Bajpayee was endorsing a political party. The actor has reacted to the 'fake, patched-up' video that was shared on social media ahead of the Bihar Election 2025. In his post on X, Manoj wrote that he has "no association or allegiance with any political party." He also re-shared the link to the video, but it has been deleted.

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to 'fake' video

Manoj, in his post, wrote, "I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN," he wrote.

He requested his fans and followers "to stop spreading such distorted content" and also urged people "not to engage with or encourage such misleading content."

The now-deleted clip reportedly showed Manoj supporting a political party. It was an edited version of an old ad he was part of.

Manoj Bajpayee on the backlash surrounding the National Award decision - null
Manoj Bajpayee Reacts To Losing National Award To Shah Rukh Khan: It’s A Loser Conversation

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Related Content
Manoj Bajpayee and Ram Gopal Varma reunite for Police Station Mein Bhoot - Ram Gopal Varma (IMDb), Police Station Mein Bhoot (X)
Manoj Bajpayee And Ram Gopal Varma Reunite After Almost 30 Years For Police Station Mein Bhoot; First Look Out

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Manoj Bajpayee's work front

On the professional front, Manoj was recently seen in Jugnuma (The Fable), directed by Raam Reddy. The film also starred Tillotama Shome, Deepak Dobariyal, and Priyanka Bose, among others.

He will be seen in The Family Man 3, which also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and others. Manoj has also reunited with Ram Gopal Varma after almost 30 years for a horror comedy, Police Station Mein Bhoot.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: TN Vs JHK Play To Start At 10:30 After Wet Outfield Delay

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

  3. Kohli, Rohit Bat Together In Perth Before Australia ODI Series Begins - Watch

  4. England's Tour Of New Zealand Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Head To Head, Where To Watch

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 2 Report: Ishan Kishan’s 173 Wrecks Tamil Nadu

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  2. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  3. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  4. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. Day In Pics: October 16, 2025

  4. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

  5. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  2. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Pentagon Reporters Leave En Masse After Rejecting New Restrictions On Press Access

  5. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: TN Vs JHK Play To Start At 10:30 After Wet Outfield Delay

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti