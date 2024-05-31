Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Have Broken Up On An Amicable Note? Here's What We Know

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have always made headlines with their relationship. Recently, the couple has sparked rumours of their breakup. While they have not commented on their breakup, a recent report has confirmed that the couple has parted ways in a ‘dignified’ manner.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have broken up after dating for a considerable period. The report revealed that the couple parted ways because their ‘relationship has run its course.’ Additionally, it also mentioned that their breakup was amicable, and they were not going to let the media scrutinize their decision. The report quoted a source who said, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other’s hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”
The source mentioned that they are looking for space to deal with their breakup. They continued, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”
Arora and Kapoor went public with their relationship in 2019. The former couple would often post each other on social media. The rumours of their breakup have been floating on the internet since last year.