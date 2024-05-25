Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Wish ‘Sexy Boy’ Karan Johar On His 51st Birthday: 'No One Like You'

Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora wished their best friend, "sexy boy" Karan Johar, on his 51st birthday on Saturday and said that there is no one like him.

Kareena first shared a picture of Karan enjoying a sandwich and wrote: "On your birthday, I'm giving you two tickets to Legoland. You and me... that's how much I love you."

The actress shared another picture featuring both of them and wrote: "Happy birthday KJo. There is no one like you. Love you forever."

Kareena's Story Photo: Instagram
Kareena's Story Photo: Instagram
Malaika took her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself posing alongside Karan and wrote: "Happy birthday sexy boiii @karanjohar love you loads."

Malaika's Story Photo: Instagram
Karan made his directorial debut with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998. He then went on to direct films such as 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', and 'My Name Is Khan'. He last directed 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Over his 26 years in Hindi cinema, Karan has been feted with several honours, including a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and a Padma Shri in 2020.

