Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Wish ‘Sexy Boy’ Karan Johar On His 51st Birthday: 'No One Like You'

Karan made his directorial debut with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998. He then went on to direct films such as 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', and 'My Name Is Khan'. He last directed 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.