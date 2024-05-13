Arjun Kapoor Parts Ways With YRF Talent Management After 12 Years, Signs With Matrix: Report

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in ‘Singham Again,’ opposite Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff. He also has ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ along with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in the pipeline. Additionally, he will also be seen in ‘No Entry 2’ which will star Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar and Shraddha Kapoor.