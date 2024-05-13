Arjun Kapoor Parts Ways With YRF Talent Management After 12 Years, Signs With Matrix: Report

After more than a decade in the film industry, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 12-year journey on May 11. To mark the occasion, the actor shared a video on his social media account commemorating his debut film, ‘Ishaqzaade.’
Produced by Yash Raj Films, one of the industry’s most prestigious production houses, the film also marked the beginning of YRF managing his talent and public relations. However, recent reports reveal that after 12 years of collaboration, the actor has parted ways with YRF Talent Management.
A source, close to the agency, told Bollywood Hungama, “Both Arjun and YRF parted ways amicably. Arjun wanted to explore newer avenues and hence, took this decision. He and YRF’s head honcho Aditya Chopra continue to hold each other in high regard and will surely collaborate in future when the right opportunity comes along.”
In addition to parting ways with YRF Talent Management, Arjun Kapoor has now enlisted a new PR team. “Arjun Kapoor will now be handled by Matrix IEC Pvt Ltd, co-founded by Reshma Shetty,” another source told the outlet, in regards to his new management company.
Besides the ‘Gunday’ actor, Matrix also handles other well-known celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Karisma Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Athiya Shetty, among many others.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in ‘Singham Again,’ opposite Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff. He also has ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ along with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in the pipeline. Additionally, he will also be seen in ‘No Entry 2’ which will star Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar and Shraddha Kapoor.