Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Makers Of Nagarjuna-Starrer 'The Ghost' To Go For Direct OTT Release

Instead of a theatrical release, the Telugu movie 'The Ghost' will have an OTT release.

'The Ghost'
'The Ghost' Telugu 360

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 11:01 am

The forthcoming film 'The Ghost', starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, is expected to be released exclusively on the OTT platform. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, it is being sold to an OTT partner, and the producers intend to release it directly on the digital platform rather than go for a theatrical release.

It is also reported that the business for 'The Ghost' has not been disclosed yet, as the makers are still looking to set a higher price to launch the movie on OTT. Lack of publicity and hype around the movie is also considered the factors behind the maker's decision to release the movie on OTT rather than in the theatres.

'The Ghost' stars Kajal Agarwal and Sonal Chauhan as the female leads. Apart from an official poster, and some BTS pictures from the movie, the makers have kept everything else under wraps for now.

It's an action-packed movie for which 'Garuda Vega' fame Sattaru has done the scripting as well as direction. The picture was scheduled to be released in theatres at the end of this year, but if it shifts to OTT, we might see it much sooner.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Art & Entertainment The Ghost Nagarjuna Akkineni OTT Praveen Sattaru Kajal Agarwal Sonal Chauhan Telugu Film Industry
