Speaking on ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Kapoor had confided in Seema Sajdeh about Sanjay Kapoor’s affair. She said, “Now you know it, Seema. Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this shit up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, and my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also.”