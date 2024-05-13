Art & Entertainment

Maheep Kapoor Opens Up About Sanjay Kapoor's Extramarital Affair: Everyone Is Going To F**k Up

Maheep Kapoor opened up and revealed why she chose to reveal Sanjay Kapoor's extramarital affair on ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.’

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor Photo: X
Best known for her appearance in ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, Maheep Kapoor is one of the most popular personalities on social media. On the show, she revealed that her husband Sanjay Kapoor had cheated on her during the early days of their marriage. She said that she knew about it but she chose to look past it for the sake of her children. In a recent interview, the social media personality talked about why she decided to reveal this detail on the show.

In a conversation with Zoom, Maheep Kapoor talked about how the audience reacted when she revealed about Sanjay Kapoor’s extramarital affair on ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.’ She mentioned how people don’t want to look beyond binaries and don’t want to understand something from someone else’s perspective. She said, “I feel people just don’t want to step out of the box and look at that person and try to stand in his shoes and understand. Give everybody a break, everyone is not perfect, everyone is going to f**k up. It’s fine.”

Bhavana Panday added, “And it’s what she is comfortable with. That’s her choice. Everyone has to do what rocks their boat.” Kapoor continued, “You can have an opinion about it but don’t be nasty about it. I also have opinions, but I am not nasty about it. The kids need to know you are there, their father is there and that’s it. They need to have that comfort zone and know that this is their safe zone.”

Speaking on ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Kapoor had confided in Seema Sajdeh about Sanjay Kapoor’s affair. She said, “Now you know it, Seema. Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this shit up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, and my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also.”

Maheep and Sanjay tied the knot in 1997. The couple has two kids together – Shanaya and Jahaan.

