Maheep Kapoor On ‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Sanjay Kapoor Was Sitting At Home For Years With No Work, Money Was Tight

‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ is back with a bang with several A-list stars marking their presence on the Koffee couch. Now next up, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan along with ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ stars Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor are set to appear on Karan Johar’s chat show. The teaser of the episode was recently released and it looked like the ladies will make some interesting revelations.

However, it is now being said that on the show, Maheep, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, will also open up about facing financial constraints since her actor-husband didn’t get work for years.

“There were times when Sanjay (Kapoor) was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids (Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor) have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz,” Maheep reportedly said in her maiden ‘Koffee With Karan’ appearance.

On the other hand, Gauri is returning to ‘Koffee With Karan’ after 17 years as she was seen on season 1 of the show in 2005.

Meanwhile, Maheep will also open up being part of the Kapoor film family and said how it did not make life any easier for her. “The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family,” she said while talking about the eroding fame.

For the unversed, Sanjay is the youngest brother of film producer Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor. Sanjay and Maheep’s daughter Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with ‘Bedhadak’, which is backed by Karan and will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

Coming back to ‘Koffee With Karan’, the show has seen several celeb guests including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor.