Art & Entertainment

'Maharaj': Gujarat High Court Orders Interim Stay On Release Of Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan's Debut Film

As per a report in Bar and Bench, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday ordered an interim stay on the release of Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj'.

Instagram
'Maharaj' Poster Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj' landed into trouble ahead of its release. The movie was supposed to be premiered on Netflix on June 14. As per a report in Bar and Bench, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday ordered an interim stay on the release of 'Maharaj'.

The ad-interim order was issued by Justice Sangeetha K Vishen. The further hearing regarding the matter is scheduled on June 18.

The Court directed, "Considered the submissions. Issue notice to the respondents, returnable on 18.06.2024. Ad-interim relief is granted in terms of paragraph 11(C), till the next date of hearing''.

As per the same report, the order was passed on a plea which was filed on behalf of devotees of Lord Krishna and followers of the Pustimarg sect.

The petitioners alleged that 'Maharaj' is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. They said that case, which was decided by English judges of the Supreme Court of Bombay, had severely ''blasphemous remarks'' about Hinduism, Lord Krishna and devotional songs and hymns, which could affect the public order and stir up violence against the Hindu religion and the sect.

They also claimed that 'Maharaj's release was done secretively with no promotional events or trailer release so that they could hide the storyline. They also said that they appealed to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to put a stay on the film's release, but there was no response.

'Boycott Netflix' and 'Ban Maharaj Film' were trending on social media, as many wanted a ban on the film, claiming that Netflix has been promoting 'anti-Hindu' content.

An excerpt from the official description of the film read: “Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, was a pioneering advocate for women’s rights and social reform. A student at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and a protégé of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji, he wrote on widow remarriage, stood up for the oppressed, and sowed the seeds of reform in society.''

'Maharaj' has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sambalpuri Weavers’ Craft - Odisha’s Fabric Pride
  2. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Modi In Italy For G7 Summit; Mortal Remains Of Indians From Kuwait To Reach Cochin
  3. Kerala Health Minister Claims Centre Denied Permission To Visit Kuwait For Relief Operations
  4. 45 Indians Killed In Kuwait Fire Accident, IAF To Bring Back Mortal Remains Today
  5. 'Unwarranted Speculations': Tamilisai Clarifies Buzz Over Amit Shah 'Reprimanding' Video
Entertainment News
  1. 'Maharaj': Gujarat High Court Orders Interim Stay On Release Of Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan's Debut Film
  2. Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pleads For Justice On Actor's 4th Death Anniversary: Give Us The Closure We Deserve
  3. Aamir Khan And Juhi Chawla Reunite At Mr Perfectionist's Ammi's 90th Birthday Bash
  4. 'The Fall Guy' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt's Chemistry Lights Up This Delightful Action-Romcom
  5. ‘Hamare Baarah’: Annu Kapoor’s Film Postponed By Supreme Court
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup Highlights: AFG Zoom Into Super Eight; NZ Knocked Out
  2. New Zealand Vs Uganda, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 32: When, Where To Watch
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Face Tricky Australian Open Quarter-Finals
  4. Nepal Vs South Africa, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 31: When, Where To Watch
  5. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup: AFG March Into Super 8s; NZ Knocked Out
World News
  1. IAEA Sounds Alarm Over Iran's Nuclear Capabilities, Says Tehran Has 'Enough To Build Several Atomic Bombs'
  2. UN Agencies Urge Yemen's Houthi Rebels To Immediately Release 17 Detained Staffers Amid Tensions In Red Sea
  3. G7 2024: Leaders Approve $50 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine; Modi, Pope Francis Arrive For Day 2 Of Summit
  4. Taylor Swift Celebrates 100th Surprise Song Performance In Liverpool, Remembers 'I Can See You' Music Video Shoot
  5. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 Highlights: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today Highlights: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Beat NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know