Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection To Shaadi.com Founder

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal and two others protection from arrest for two weeks in a case related to alleged fraud by a user of the matrimonial platform.



A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria set aside a Telangana High Court order refusing to quash the proceedings against Mittal and sent the matter back to the high court for fresh consideration. Additionally, the Supreme Court requested that Mittal request interim bail from the High Court.



The complaint is based on a Hyderabad woman's claim that a man using a fake profile on Shaadi.com duped her of Rs 11 lakh and that the website neglected to adequately verify user information.