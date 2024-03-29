Maera Misshra Has ‘Poo Bani Parvati’ Moment In ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’; Shifts From Dresses To Sarees

Art & Entertainment

Actress Maera Misshra is happy that the show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ has taken a seven-year leap as she is getting to experiment with her look in an all-new avatar, wearing sarees, hair tied up in a sleek bun and bindis.

Maera said: “Since the time I joined the show, I have always been wearing modern and designer outfits. So I am glad that with this leap, I am getting to experiment with my look now in an all-new avatar.”

The actress said that for her it is like “Poo Bani Parvati”.

“Wearing a saree is a significant transition for Malishka, more like - Poo Bani Parvati. I always feel that sarees look very elegant and graceful. And usually, we don’t get to wear it on a daily basis in real life, but with my look changing, I will get to experience this as well,” said the actress.

Maera credited her creative team and said that they are very supportive.

“With their help, we have designed and finalised many amazing looks that I can't wait for the audience to see on-screen.”

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.

