Maanvi Gagroo Lives It Up With ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ Lines: ‘Khavanu, Peevanu Majja Ni Life’

Actress Maanvi Gagroo has taken a few lines from Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'Munna Bhai MBBS' and implemented them on her London holiday.

Maanvi Gagroo
Maanvi took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse into Mediterranean cuisine including Hummus, breads and some pickled vegetables, among many other things before digging into it.

The actress captioned it: “Khavanu, peevanu majja ni life."

Maanvi Gagroo's Story
The line she used for the caption is from the carrom scene from the 2003 film.

The lines are “Carrom ramwanu, juice peevanu, majja ni life”. It was said by the character Rustom’s father, when he played Carrom with Munna, portrayed by Sanjay Dutt and wins it.

'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S', a satirical comedy drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani features late star Sunil Dutt in his final film role as the father to his real-life son. The film also stars Gracy Singh and Boman Irani.

Maanvi was last seen in the Bollywood film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' in 2020.

