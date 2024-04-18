'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Dibakar Banerjee's Movie Might Earn On Day 1

After the success of 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' (2010), Dibakar Banerjee and Ekta R Kapoor have returned for its sequel, 'LSD 2'. The astute filmmaker is all set to offer his audience yet another intriguing subject of love in the times of the internet. 'Love Sex aur Dhokha 2' is produced by Ektaa and Shobha Kapoor. It is all set to hit the screens on April 19, 2024.
Outlook India spoke to producer and film business expert Girish Johar to know about the day 1 box office prediction of 'LSD 2'. To which he said, ''Balaji team is aggressively promoting its film and they have come up with a unique promotional strategy. So, the good part is that the awareness of the film is pretty much decent and I really hope the film gets a good start.''
He added, ''LSD had a unique concept at that point in time when it was released. LSD 2 is something that people are a little aware of it. It's nothing new. People watch similar kind of content on various platforms. I really hope that there is some different and extra provided for the theatrical audiences which they enjoy''.
On the box office prediction, Johar said, ''I will be happy if the film earns anywhere between Rs 1-2 crore mark. As we know that the box office is dymanic, so, it will work on word of mouth. If the film is good, it can build upon over the weekend.''
'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' has three stories which are set in the modern era of internet and the consequences of love and betrayal. The trailer was released recently. All three stories are compelling with some really stellar performances by all the new faces- Paritosh Tiwari, Abhinav Singh and Bonita Rajpurohit. Swastika Mukherjee, Tusshar Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Anu Malik and Uorfi Javed are also part of the film.