'Love Adhura' Stars Karan Kundrra, Erica Fernandes Take Mumbai Metro As They Head For Fan Meetup

Actors Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes, who have shared the screen in the romantic thriller 'Love Adhura', on Wednesday, were spotted travelling in a metro train in Mumbai, as they were heading towards a fan meetup.
Directed by Tanveer Bookwala, the series which was released on March 13, unfolds a passionate love story entangled in deceit and mystery. The visuals features Karan wearing a graphic printed shirt, and blue cargo jeans. His look was rounded off with sunglasses, and shoes.
Erica, on the other hand, looked pretty in a white knee-length dress. She opted for black boots to complete the outfit of the day. The video shows Karan saying to paparazzi: "Aaj madam (Erica) ninja bani hui hain," leaving everyone laughing. Erica jokingly said: "All ready to kick ass."
The duo can be seen having fun conversation with paps while they are sitting inside the metro. They were then seen distributing 'Love Adhura' printed T-shirts to the camerapersons.
In the show, Karan plays the role of Sumit, while Erica portrays Nandita. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the journey of Nandita and Sumit, two strangers who happen to meet by chance, fall in love, and get caught in a deadly cat-and-mouse chase.
It will take us through the dark secrets of their life, testing the limits of love, loyalty, and revenge. The series is streaming on Amazon miniTV.