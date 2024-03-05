Kumail Nanjiani Is Reportedly Set To Join The Star-Studded Cast Of 'Only Murders In The Building Season 4'

‘Only Murders in the Building’ has garnered a huge fan base for itself. The amateur detectives played by Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin will be coming back for a fourth season, and will be solving yet another mysterious murder case, after Season 3 left viewers at a cliff-hanger in October 2023.
It was previously announced that new members, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Molly Shannon, would be joining the lead cast, with Meryl Streep also reprising her role from the third season. Now, as per the latest report by Variety, Kumail Nanjiani will also be starring in Hulu’s comedy-drama series.
The Pakistani-American comedian-actor is slated to have a recurring role, and while most details about the character are being kept away from fans of the show, an insider close to the development mentioned that his role will play a crucial part in the upcoming season’s investigating process.
Let alone his character, a lot of plot details about the show have been kept under wraps; only the fact that the trio would be making a trip to Los Angeles before returning to their homes in New York has been made aware.
The ‘Eternals’ actor’s role in the series would mark his return to Hulu, who was previously seen in the streamer’s limited series ‘Welcome to Chippendales,’ which also bagged him an Emmy nomination. Not just that, he also guest-starred in the Hulu series ‘History of the World, Part II.’
Martin, John Hoffman, Short, and Gomez serve as executive producers for ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ alongside Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series was created by Martin and Hoffman, with 20th Television as the studio.
Although the precise release date has not been revealed yet, there are reports which indicate that the fourth season would make its way to our small screens sometime in the later part of this year, possibly around November or December.