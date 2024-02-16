For the unversed, Meryl Streep played the character of Loretta Durkin, and she will continue to play the same character in the next season as well. She plays the love interest of Martin Short’s character, who is named Oliver Putnam in the show. Meryl Streep was accepted by fans and followers of the show quite naturally. It never felt for once that she was anew entrant to the franchise, as she was so naturally blended into the storyline.