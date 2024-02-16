‘Only Murders In The Building’ has been one of the most popular crime comedy shows to have come in the past few years. The show which stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez added Meryl Streep to its cast in the 3rd season. Now, it’s been confirmed that the Hollywood legend will return for the next season of the show as well.
For the unversed, Meryl Streep played the character of Loretta Durkin, and she will continue to play the same character in the next season as well. She plays the love interest of Martin Short’s character, who is named Oliver Putnam in the show. Meryl Streep was accepted by fans and followers of the show quite naturally. It never felt for once that she was anew entrant to the franchise, as she was so naturally blended into the storyline.
Advertisement
As per reports, the 4th season will start with a trip to Los Angeles. However, as we’ve seen in the previous seasons, the action soon will come back to the prime location of the show – The Arconia Apartments, which is situated in the heart of New York. Reports also say that Molly Shannon, who has a recurring role in ‘Only Murders In The Building’, will also make a return to the franchise in its 4th instalment.
Advertisement
‘Only Murders In The Building’ has been co-created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin, and is produced by 20th Television. The new season is set to release later this year.
Advertisement
Are you excited to see Meryl Streep back to playing Martin Short’s love interest in ‘Only Murders In The Building’? Share your thoughts with us.