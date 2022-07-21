Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Leaves 'Hefty Tip' After Racking Up $576 Bill At Italian Restaurant

Kim Kardashian is said to have visited an Italian restaurant during her trip to Australia to see her boyfriend Pete Davidson. The waiter who purportedly served her has shared a picture of the bill, which showed that the reality TV star left a "hefty tip".

undefined
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 2:10 pm

Kim Kardashian is said to have visited an Italian restaurant during her trip to Australia to see her boyfriend Pete Davidson. The waiter who purportedly served her has shared a picture of the bill, which showed that the reality TV star left a "hefty tip".

A waiter who purportedly works at the restaurant shared a picture of the bill receipt online and claimed Kim splurged on a delicious dinner, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Alongside a picture of himself outside the eaterie, he posted: "Took Kim K's order at work today. Thx for the hefty tip @KimKardashian."

He then added what appeared to be a breakdown of the bill which came to $576 and included four $15 Caprese salads, two $11 portions of bruschetta, a calamari starter, three pizzas and five pasta courses.

Dessert was two slices of $16 chocolate torte and a $16 Nutella pizza.

He added: "Here's her bill. Kimmy K diet starter pack."

The waiter didn't share exactly how much of a tip was left, but just said it was "hefty".

Kim is believed to have been visiting Davidson in Port Douglas - the are where he has been working - which is about an hour's drive from Cairns.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is said to have boarded a private jet back to the US shortly after her dinner in Cairns.

A source previously told DailyMail.com that Kim was looking forward to the visit, saying: "It's a short visit but she's really excited to go. They've both been so busy with work commitments so this is a much needed break and they are looking forward to time together."

However, another insider added the reality TV star was keen not to publicise her trip Down Under, saying: "She's just here to spend time with Pete and has no plans on leaving the hotel. It's a very low-key trip and she doesn't want to be bothered.

"Kim is happy to say "hi" to you if you bump into her, but she definitely doesn't want to get her photograph taken on this trip."

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson Khloe Kardashian Travis Scott Kylie Jenner Tristan Thompson Kris Jenner Kourtney Kardashian Kanye West
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes