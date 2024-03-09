Kaushiki Chakraborty To Pay Homage To Thumri Vocalists At Mumbai Concert

Art & Entertainment

Classical singer Kaushiki Chakraborty, who is known for her prowess in Khayaal singing, is set to pay homage to Thumri vocalists at a concert in Mumbai this month.

March 9, 2024
Kaushiki Chakraborty
The singer, who has also lent her voice to the track ‘Kaaga’ from ‘Mirzya’, will pay an ode to her Gurus: Gauhar Jaan, Begum Akhtar, M.S. Subbulakshmi, Shobha Gurtu, Noor Jehan, and Kishori Amonkar.

Each segment will open with a specially designed audio-visual presentation that chronicles the life and journey of each of them. This will be followed by Kaushiki’s rendition of a traditional composition performed originally by the Thumri vocalist.

The performances will be followed by a new composition created and performed as a tribute to the Thumri vocalist, imagining how they would have performed.

The renowned vocalist has performed two concerts of the same theme in Germany and Mumbai last year. She is now bringing it to the Grand Theatre at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on March 31, with guest artists like the iconic voice of Carnatic music, Aruna Sairam, and sufi singer Harshdeep Kaur.

