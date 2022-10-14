Katrina Kaif Shares Her First Karwa Chauth Pictures With Vicky Kaushal, Fans Say 'Best Couple'

Actor Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December last year, shared pictures of her first Karwa Chauth on Instagram late Thursday night. She looked ethereal in ethnic outfits and posed with her dear husband and the rest of the family.

She captioned the images as ‘Pehla (first) Karwa Chauth’. The first picture was a selfie from their balcony clicked by Vicky Kaushal. He was in an off-white kurta-pyjama while Katrina wore a pink saree with a chooda as well as sindoor. In the second picture , the couple was joined by Vicky’s parents Sham and Veena Kaushal. The third picture, supposedly clicked earlier in the evening, had Vicky and Katrina on the same balcony, standing together and smiling for the camera. The last picture was a close-up shot of Katrina with the Karwa thaali.

Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post. One commented, “May your love grow each year. This is so adorable.” Another wrote, “Hands down the cutest couple ever. They look so genuine.”

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last year at a heritage property in Rajasthan in a ceremony attended only by family and close friends. Katrina said on Koffee With Karan that her relationship with Vicky was ‘unexpected and out of the blue.’ She said, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”