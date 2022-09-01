Kartik Aaryan On Being An Outsider In Bollywood: If One Film Flops, It Can End My Career

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the glory of his latest release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which collected a worldwide gross of Rs 266 crore at the box office. Not just that, the film is also the second highest grossing Hindi film of the year. However, being an outsider in the industry, the actor still feels that one flop in his career can seriously affect his career in a big way.

During an interview with Anupama Chopra, when Kartik was asked about being an outsider in Bollywood, he quipped, “I am not padded, my back is not taken care of. I don't know how an insider would feel, but as an outsider I feel that somewhere down the line that if one film flops, it could create a perception that can end my career. I won't have someone who will create a project of that level for me.”

To say the least, he is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood currently.

In fact, the actor recently also announced that his film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is being adapted into a comic book series as the production houses T-Series and Cine1Studios have teamed up with Diamond Comics. Together, they will bring ‘Rooh Baba Ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, based on Aaryan's character, to the young audience. "This one is for all my lil fans," the actor revealed on Instagram on Tuesday.

On the work front, Kartik has five films lined up, including ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani, ‘Shehzada’ with Kriti Sanon, ‘Freddy’, and Hansal Mehta's ‘Captain India’, based on India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country. Kartik has also been roped in for Kabir Khan’s next.