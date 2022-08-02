Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Koffee With Karan 7': Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives A 'Minus' To Aamir Khan's Fashion Sense

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and superstar Aamir Khan will be seen as the next guest in filmmaker Karan Johar's popular tongue-in-cheek show 'Koffee With Karan'.

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar
Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 12:40 pm

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and superstar Aamir Khan will be seen as the next guest in filmmaker Karan Johar's popular tongue-in-cheek show 'Koffee With Karan'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)


Raising the laughter quotient in the new episode, Aamir and Kareena, who will be seen together in the upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be seen opening up and letting their funny side out.

In the latest promo, Karan is seen asking Kareena: "Quality sex after babies myth or reality?"

Kareena funnily gives it back and says: "You wouldn't know."

Karan then replies: "My mother is watching this show and you all are talking badly about my sex life"

To which, pat comes a cheeky reply from Aamir: "Your mother doesn't mind you talking about other people's sex life".

In a segment, Aamir asks Kareena what do you tolerate about me that you wouldn't tolerate in others.

Kareena says: "Taking 100-200 days (to make a film) - Akshay Kumar finishes in 30 days."

Aamir then asks Kareena to rate his fashion sense, to which the actress channels her inner iconic character Poo from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and says: "Minus".

Shocked by the response, Aamir funnily says: "Whenever you do your show, someone or the other cries".

'Koffee with Karan' Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kareena Kapoor Khan Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Koffee With Karan Bollywood TV Show Fashion Upcoming Movies
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

Height Of Misinformation, Feat. Hima Video

Height Of Misinformation, Feat. Hima Video