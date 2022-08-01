Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts On ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Boycott, Says A Good Film Will Surpass Everything

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited for the world to see ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the Hindi remake of ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Aamir Khan in the title role. The two have earlier worked together on the thriller Talaash and Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been in the news after a certain section of social media has called for a boycott of the movie. Even as Aamir urged everyone to come watch his film on the big screen, Kareena had a different take on the topic.

“Of course, because the accessibility is there today. Everyone has a voice today. There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that’s why I don’t take any of this like seriously. I just post whatever I want to post,” she told India Today.

“I am like ‘It’s a film and it’s going to release and everyone will have their opinion.’ So that’s it. If it’s a good film, I believe that it will surpass anything, pretty much, the response will be good. I think that good films will surpass anything,” Kareena added.

Addressing the issue, Aamir had said at an event earlier, “That boycott Bollywood, boycott Aamir Khan, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. I feel sad. I feel sad because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe that, but that’s quite untrue. I really love the country. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films. Please watch my films.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the 2020 movie Angrezi Medium. Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor also has Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Devotion of Suspect X in the pipeline.