Kantara Becomes Third-Highest Grossing Kannada Film Ever, Surpasses 'Vikrant Rona', 'James To Be'

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film 'Kantara' has broken a box office record within three weeks of its release.The film has overtaken two huge films starring Kannada superstars to enter the top 3 of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time.

As per trade sources, by October 19, Kantara has grossed over Rs. 170 crore worldwide, which includes an impressive Rs. 150 crore plus gross from India alone. This puts it third in the list of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time. Over the last two days, it has overtaken two big industry hits--Kichha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona ( Rs. 158 crore) and Puneeth Rajkumar’s last feature film James ( Rs. 151 crore). It now stands behind only KGF: Chapter 2 ( Rs. 1207 crore) and KGF: Chapter 1 ( Rs. 250 crore).

Kantara is also going strong with its dubbed release and earned Rs. 10 crore (in all languages) on its 20th day. Industry insiders predict it will easily cross the Rs. 200-core barrier during its lifetime.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film is a thriller rooted in the culture and faith of coastal Karnataka, and marries politics around land grab with local beliefs in Daiva and Bhootas. The film has received universal critical acclaim and is the highest-rated Indian film on IMDB, ahead of classics like Pyaasa, Nayakan, Apur Sansar, and Black Friday.

The success of the Kannada film encouraged the makers to dub it in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam as well. The dubbed versions are also performing well at the box office, contributing to resurgence in its earnings after the second week.