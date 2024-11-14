Art & Entertainment

Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'

Suriya starrer Kanguva released in theatres on November 14. Have a look at the Twitter reactions here.

Director Siva’s Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani released today, November 14, amidst huge fanfare. Suriya's fans flocked to theatres early morning to catch the film’s first day, first show (FDFS). The FDFS of the film started as early as 4 am in states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana.

Kanguva is Suriya's first appearance in a lead role since his 2022 film Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The film created a lot of buzz before its release and was one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The fantasy actioner was released in both 2D and 3D formats.

Audiences have given their reviews for the film on social media. The reviews are predominantly poistive. Twitter's highest trends of the day are all about Kanguva. While some are raving Suriya's performance, some are all praise for the action and BGM.

Have a look at some of the reactions here.

A fan shared via X, "#Kanguva - It's Completely a One man show from #Suriya ..?? He holds the film with his presence as Kanguva..? One of the best Performers we have..??."

"KANGUVA delivers stunning visuals and strong production values. Suriya excels in the period portions, though other characters lack depth . The historical scenes stand out, but the narration could have been sharper. Overall, an average film. My rating: ???,'' wrote another.

Another user called it a 'classic action drama' and wrote, "Suriya's portrayal of Kanguva is explosive and intense. Action choreography is top-notch. Surprise cameo is mind-blowing. Cinematography and costume design are impressive."

A fan called it an 'average' film and added, "#Kanguva :- super visuals, #Suriya na acting was superb ?.Boby deol character was good.Suriya na and that kid bonding was the highlight.crocodile fight scene was really nice. But the narration could have been better didn't give any wow moment.''

Kanguva's day 1 box office prediction

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Suriya starrer is expected to gross Rs 25 crore in Tamil Nadu on the first day. As per latest updates, Kanguva had a strong start at the box office and the maximum collection of the film is said to be coming from Tamil Nadu.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, by 10 am Siva's film has already earned around 3.35 crore in India net on the first day for all languages.

For the unversed, Kanguva is Siva’s first collaboration with Suriya. So, let's see how it performs at the box office in the upcoming days.

