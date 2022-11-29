Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut To Headline 'Chandramukhi 2', Sequel To Rajinikanth's 'Chandramukhi'

After 'Thalaivii', actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen in another Tamil movie. This time, the actress will be essaying the titular role of Chandramukhi in 'Chandramukhi 2', directed by P. Vasu. The film's prequel, which released in 2005, starred superstar Rajinikanth and Jyothika Saravanan.

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 1:33 pm

After 'Thalaivii', actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen in another Tamil movie. This time, the actress will be essaying the titular role of Chandramukhi in 'Chandramukhi 2', directed by P. Vasu. The film's prequel, which released in 2005, starred superstar Rajinikanth and Jyothika Saravanan.

'Chandramukhi' was a remake of the Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu' and was adapted in Hindi as the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

In 'Chandramukhi 2', Kangana will be seen playing the role of a renowned dancer in the king's court who's known for her dancing skills and breathtaking beauty. Renowned Tamil Actor Raghava Lawrence will be seen opposite Kangana Ranaut. National award winning costume designer Neeta Lulla will be working on the film, she has amped up the curiosity for the film with a sketch of the character.

When contacted Neeta Lulla mentioned: "To create a character who is the epitome of grace in every adaa, her looks, her hair, her stance and walk exude and portray the spirit of dance. To me, that is Chandramukhi. The film is going to be a beautiful yet challenging experience. I'm very excited to be working again with Kangana in this project, her sheer strength as an actor lies in the ability to lose herself to the character she is playing. Can't wait to see what amalgamates in 'Chandramukhi 2'".

As per source, Kangana will start shooting the first schedule of the film in the first week of December. The actress will be taking a small break from her second directorial 'Emergency' and the second schedule of 'Chandramukhi 2' will commence in January after 'Emergency' wraps up.

If sources are to be believed Chandramukhi 2 is produced by one of the biggest production house Lyca films who's recent release was PS 1.

Meanwhile, Kangana also has 'Tejas' in which she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, and 'Noti Binodini' in the pipeline.

Related stories

'Mind Of A Conqueror': Kangana Ranaut's Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Birth Anniversary

Did You Know Nayanthara Wanted To Play J Jayalalithaa In A Biopic But The Role Went To Kangana Ranaut?

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kangana Ranaut Rajinikanth
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

BSF Shoots Down Drone Along India-Pakistan Border In Amritsar

BSF Shoots Down Drone Along India-Pakistan Border In Amritsar