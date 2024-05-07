Since Kangana Ranaut dipped her toes in politics, the actor has been turning heads with her statements. The ‘Queen’ actor recently compared herself to Amitabh Bachchan at a campaign rally in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Her comment became the talk of the town, and it started trending on social media. Amidst this row, the actor shared another statement where she reinforced her stance and took shots at the Kapoors and Khans.
Taking to her Instagram, Kangana Ranaut shared a screenshot of a news report about her previous speech. Sharing the picture on her Stories, she wrote, “I clearly mentioned Bharat and its various states where I get overwhelming love and reception as an artist for my art as well as my integrity as a nationalist, not just my acting but my work for woman empowerment is widely appreciated.”
The actor continued, “I have a question for those who have an objection if not me after Big B, who gets the most amount of love and respect from Hindi films in Bharat? Khans? Kapoors? Who??? Can I also know please, I would correct myself.”
Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Story here.
In her earlier speech in Mandi, she said, “Sara desh hairaan hai, ki wo Kangana, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe mai West Bengal chali jau, chahe mai Delhi chali jau, chahe mai Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki maano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan… Main daave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisi ko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai (The whole country is surprised… whether I go to Rajasthan, West Bengal, Delhi or Manipur, it feels like there is so much love and respect. I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan if anyone gets such love and respect in the industry, it is me).”
The actor was trolled on social media for her comment. On the work front, she is gearing up for ‘Emergency.’