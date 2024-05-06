Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines ever since she announced that she will be contesting from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. As the elections draw close, several reports have emerged on social media which claim that the actor will quit Bollywood after joining politics. In a recent interview, the actor broke her silence and quashed the rumours.
In a conversation with Aaj Tak, Kangana Ranaut opened up about her plans. She said that in an ideal situation, she would like to stick to one field. She said, “I am good at films, I do roles and I also direct. If I see a possibility in politics that people are joining me, then I will do politics. Ideally, I would like to do only one thing.”
The actor talked about her political journey. Ranaut said that she is able to connect to people now because she lived a ‘privileged’ life. She continued, “If I feel that people need me then I will go in that direction. If I win from Mandi, then I will do politics only. Many filmmakers tell me not to go into politics. You must live up to people's expectations. It is not good that people are traveling because of my personal ambitions. I have lived a privileged life, if now I am getting a chance to connect with people, I will take it up as well. I think first of all you should do justice to the expectations people have from you.”
On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Tejas.’ She will be next seen in ‘Emergency’ where she will be playing the role of the former prime minister, Indira Gandhi.