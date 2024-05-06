The actor talked about her political journey. Ranaut said that she is able to connect to people now because she lived a ‘privileged’ life. She continued, “If I feel that people need me then I will go in that direction. If I win from Mandi, then I will do politics only. Many filmmakers tell me not to go into politics. You must live up to people's expectations. It is not good that people are traveling because of my personal ambitions. I have lived a privileged life, if now I am getting a chance to connect with people, I will take it up as well. I think first of all you should do justice to the expectations people have from you.”