Watch: Kangana Ranaut Says She's Bollywood's Most Respected Figure After Amitabh Bachchan At Election Rally

In the video shared by a user on social media, she was heard saying, “Sara desh hairaan hai, ki wo Kangana, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe mai West Bengal chali jau, chahe mai Delhi chali jau, chahe mai Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki mano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan… Mein daave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisiko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai. (The whole country is surprised… whether I go to Rajasthan, or I go to West Bengal, or I go to Delhi, or I go to Manipur, it feels like there is so much love and respect. I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan ji, if anyone gets such love and respect in the industry, it’s me.)”