Watch: Kangana Ranaut Says She's Bollywood's Most Respected Figure After Amitabh Bachchan At Election Rally

During her election rally, Kangana Ranaut drew comparisons between her and Amitabh Bachchan. Check out the video inside.

Kangana Ranaut and Amitabh Bachchan Photo: X
Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is known to share her views on a public forum without hesitating. Adding to a list of statements she has said that have received backlash, very recent is the one from her election rally.

She has asserted, at her election rally, that she has garnered comparable love and respect to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in the film industry. This statement has caught the attention of netizens.

In the video shared by a user on social media, she was heard saying, “Sara desh hairaan hai, ki wo Kangana, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe mai West Bengal chali jau, chahe mai Delhi chali jau, chahe mai Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki mano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan… Mein daave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisiko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai. (The whole country is surprised… whether I go to Rajasthan, or I go to West Bengal, or I go to Delhi, or I go to Manipur, it feels like there is so much love and respect. I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan ji, if anyone gets such love and respect in the industry, it’s me.)”

Take a look here:

Netizens reacted to this. One wrote, “Delusion ki beeemari. Kitni acchi hai.” Another chimed in, “It’s like she is playing a character of a politician in a movie!! This is a real election…not a movie set!!!!” Meanwhile, another said, “Setting next target to amitabh bacchan soon she may host KBC.”

Professionally, the two stars have never shared screen space together. But, they both received National Awards in the same year, 2016. The actress was honoured as Best Actress for her role in ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns,’ while the veteran star received Best Actor for ‘Piku.’

For those unversed, on March 24, the ‘Emergency’ actress declared her candidacy for the Lok Sabha election from her hometown of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kangana Ranaut - Instagram
Kangana Ranaut To Contest National Election From Mandi, Himachal Pradesh On BJP Ticket

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

