Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Over Box-Office Collections

Actress Kangana Ranaut, without naming names, slammed the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', claiming that it is considered a super hit despite grossing only around INR 35 crore in its first weekend. Ranaut responded to a post on her sister Rangoli Chandel's Instagram page about the actress' films.

"Hope Kangana Ranaut breaks her own records with ‘Dhaakad’ this year," Chandel wrote alongside a new still from Ranaut's upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’.

Kangana Ranaut Instagram Story Instagram - @kanganaranaut

Kangana Ranaut responded to it on her Instagram Stories, writing, “it's not a fight about me versus them… it's hope ki no system no racket no mafia no paid pr can beat real talent and honest work (sic).”

Kangana Ranaut Instagram Story Instagram- @kanganaranaut

Kangana Ranaut had previously referred to Alia Bhatt as a "daddy's angel" and a "rom-com bimbo." She previously stated that INR 200 crore will be burned to ashes at the box-office with the release of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ as the film's biggest flaw was wrong casting.

Kangana Ranaut indirectly praised the film after its release, saying, “I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great.”

The Bhansali film, which was released in theatres on Friday (February 25), has grossed around INR 38.50 crore in its opening weekend.