Kangana Ranaut has a slew of releases lined up for this year. Recently, the Bollywood actress was spotted in Mumbai where she unveiled the trailer of her upcoming Telugu film, ‘Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad.’ At the trailer launch, she was asked if she had any plans of joining politics. The actress laughed at the question and gave her answer.
At the trailer launch, Kangana was asked about her plans to join politics. The actor is constantly asked about her political plans because of how vocal she is about her political stance. Replying to the question, she talked about how she is playing the role of a Prime Minister in her upcoming movie, ‘Emergency.’ She said that after seeing her in that avatar she is unsure if people would want her as a Prime Minister.
Advertisement
The ‘Queen’ actor said, “I just did a film called 'Emergency'. After watching that movie, nobody will want me as the Prime Minister.”
Advertisement
In February last year, Kangana had said that she is not a political person. She took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account to say, “I am a sensitive and sensible person, not a political person. I was asked to join politics many times, but I didn’t.” However, in November 2023, she expressed her desire to contest the Lok Sabha elections.
Advertisement
‘Emergency’ will feature Kangana Ranaut playing the role of Indira Gandhi. The film revolves around the Emergency which was issued by the former Prime Minister. The movie has been directed and produced by Kangana. It also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Pupul Jayakar in pivotal roles. This movie will be Kangana’s first solo directorial project. In an earlier interview, Kangana had clarified that even though ‘Emergency’ is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic.