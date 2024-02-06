Kangana Ranaut's Satirical Message To Sandeep Reddy Vanga: Please Don't Ever Give Me Any Role

The actress, who is very vocal on social media about how she thinks and feels, took to her Instagram to take a satirical dig at the director. She posted (translated), “Review and condemnation are not the same; every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed – it is a normal thing. The way Sandeep Ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, but his attitude is also manly. Thank you, sir.”