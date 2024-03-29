Kangana Ranaut Claims Herself And Shah Rukh Khan To Be The 'Last Generation Of Stars' In Bollywood

National Film Award-winner Kangana Ranaut has created a significant buzz ever since she announced that she would be officially joining politics. However, as an actress, she hasn’t seen a hit in over four years. When questioned by Times Now about her foray into politics, presumably due to her recent string of box office failures, she responded by citing Shah Rukh Khan’s example.
“Nahi aisa kuch nahi hai. Duniya mein aisa koi kalaakar nahi hai jiski saari filmein hit hoti hain. Shah Rukh Khan ji ki dus saal filmein nahi chali fir ‘Pathaan’ chali. Meri 7-8 saal koi nahi chali, fir ‘Queen’ chali. Fir uske baad me kuch acchi aayi. 3-4 saal phele ‘Manikarnika’ chali. Abhi bhi ‘Emergency’ aa rahi hai, ho sakta hai bohot acchi hit rahe. (No, it’s not like that. There’s no artist in the world whose every film is a hit. Shah Rukh Khan’s films didn’t work for ten years, then ‘Pathaan’ worked. None of my films worked for 7-8 years, then ‘Queen’ worked. After that, some good ones came. ‘Manikarnika’ worked 3-4 years ago. Now ‘Emergency’ is coming, it could be a big hit),” she said.
Prior to the 2023 action thriller ‘Tejas,’ Ranaut’s theatrical releases such as ‘Judgementall Hai Kya,’ ‘Thalaivii,’ ‘Dhakad,’ and ‘Chandramukhi 2’ failed to attract audiences to the cinema halls.
The actress went on to say make similarities between herself and the ‘Pathaan’ actor, stating, “In fact, because of OTT, actors now have more opportunities to showcase their talent. We are the last generation of stars; actors are not emerging on OTT platforms right now. We are known faces, and by the grace of God, we are very much in demand. So, it’s not like that.”
She defended her joining politics by stating how she wants to be more involved with the real world than be “consumed by the field of arts.”
Meanwhile, the actress is set to contest for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from her hometown, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on BJP’s ticket. And acting wise, she will next be seen portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in ‘Emergency.’