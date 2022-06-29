Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Kamal Haasan's Blockbuster 'Vikram' Hits OTT On July 8

Tamil hit 'Vikram' starring Kamal Haasan is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8.

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 1:57 pm

Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram', which is still going strong even after grossing Rs 400 crore in box office collections worldwide, will have its worldwide OTT premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8.

'Vikram', which has been showered with praises from people, continues to hog the spotlight. The movie hasn't just impressed Indian trade circles alone but has left even International markets awestruck as well.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil-Suriya starrer had its worldwide theatrical release on June 3, 2022.

The movie had a blockbuster opening and the theatres soon became a place of carnival, with the scenario of house-full shows continuing, even three-four weeks after the release.

'Vikram' has broken several box office records and has officially become the number one top grosser in Tamil Nadu. This is a fact that has been confirmed by the producers, distributors, and exhibitors. And now, the movie is to have its worldwide OTT premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, from July 8 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. 

[With Inputs from IANS]

