Kajol's Smile 'Says It All' In New Insta Post; Karan Johar Calls Her 'Fab'

Kajol, who is known for her fun social media posts, on Sunday dropped candid picture of herself, smiling at something, and said 'when you stop yourself from saying something but your face still says it all!'
Kajol, who is known for her fun social media posts, on Sunday dropped candid picture of herself, smiling at something, and said 'when you stop yourself from saying something but your face still says it all!'
The actress, who was last seen in 'Lust Stories 2', took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself wearing a black outfit and smiling, giving a side pose to the camera.
Advertisement
The post is captioned: "When you stop yourself from saying something but your face still says it all! #sorrynotsorry," followed by a wink emoji.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’, and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’.
She next has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’ in her kitty.