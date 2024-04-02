Art & Entertainment

Kajol's Hilarious Wish For ‘'Birthday Boy’, Who's So Excited That He's 'Jumping Up And Down'

One of Bollywood’s most serious actors, Ajay Devgn, turned 55 on Tuesday and his actress-wife had the most hilarious way of wishing her star husband.

IANS
Kajol, Ajay Devgn
Actress Kajol took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a picture of the actor.

The actress wrote: “Since I know your soooooo excited about your birthday that your jumping up and down like a kid and clapping your hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake… lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn.”

“PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this please send it to me immediately #BirthdayBoy,” she added.

Kajol and Ajay have worked together in several films such as 'Gundaraj', 'Raju Chacha', 'Ishq', 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha', 'U, Me Aur Hum' and 'Tanhaji', among many others.

In 1994, the two started dating while filming 'Gundaraj'. The two got married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. In 2003, Kajol gave birth to their daughter Nysa and seven years later in 2010, she gave birth to their son Yug.

