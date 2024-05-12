From 'The Good Bad Mother' To 'Hi Bye, Mama': 5 K-Dramas On Netflix To Binge-Watch This Mother's Day

As K-Dramas continue to enchant audiences all across the globe, one aspect that has received significant acclaim is the portrayal of mother-child relationships. K-Drama enthusiasts adore these portrayals for their poignant and nuanced depictions, which intricately explore the heart-warming and sometimes tumultuous dynamics between mothers and their children.
On the occasion of Mother’s Day, here’s a list of five such dramas that excel in capturing the essence of the parent-child relationship. Interestingly, all these are available to watch on Netflix and will make for a fruitful binge-worthy experience.
1. ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ (2019)
Starring Gong Hyo-jin, Kang Ha-neul, and Kim Ji-seok, the series portrays the unwavering love and determination of a single mother as she fearlessly raises her son and tries to build a new life in a small town, despite encountering prejudice and hardship.
2. ‘Hi Bye, Mama’ (2020)
Starring Kim Tae-hee, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Go Bo-gyeol, the series delves into the emotional intricacies of a mother reuniting with her child, as a ghost, after many years apart, brimming with heartfelt moments and tearful reunions.
3. ‘Green Mothers’ Club’ (2022)
Starring Lee Yo-won, Choo Ja-hyun, Kim Gyu-ri, Jang Hye-jin, and Joo Min-kyung, the series portrays the bonds of friendship, maternal affection, and personal growth among a group of mothers who crossed paths in their children’s elementary school community.
4. ‘Crash Course in Romance’ (2023)
Starring Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Kyung-ho, the series traces the poignant relationship between a shop owner whose daughter, though not biological, becomes embroiled in the competitive realm of college entrance exams, and a renowned tuition instructor.
5. ‘The Good Bad Mother’ (2023)
Starring Ra Mi-ran, Lee Do-hyun, Ahn Eun-jin, and Yoo In-soo, the series follows the journey of a single mother confronted with challenges when her son, suffering from amnesia, relapses into childhood, fostering a heartfelt connection between them.
So, which of these K-Dramas are you going to kick off your Mother’s Day celebrations with? Share your thoughts with us.