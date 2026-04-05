Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Makes Surprise Cameo In K-pop Singer Dayoung's Music Video

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh made a cameo appearance in a teaser video for Dayoung's single "What's a Girl to Do".

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Angelina Jolies daughter Shiloh in music video
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh's cameo appearance in K-pop singer Dayoung's single Photo: YouTube/STARSHIP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Shiloh Jolie, daughter of Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, made a brief appearance in a music video teaser for K-pop singer Dayoung.

  • The 19-year-old was selected through an open audition in the United States.

  • The music video of Dayoung's single "What's a Girl to Do" will be out on April 7.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh, surprised everyone by appearing in a teaser video for South Korean singer Dayoung's single "What's a Girl to Do."

In the clip, the 19-year-old can be seen in a brown top and hoop earrings. She sported a slick hair look and appeared in a dance sequence in the teaser video. The song will be out on April 7.

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Angelina Jolie's daughter appears in a K-pop music video

Shiloh was cast in the music video through an open audition in the US.

During the casting process, Starship Entertainment was unaware that she was Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter.

"We held an open audition in the United States of America (US) to cast performers for Dayoung's music video. Among those who took part were several performers affiliated with a dance crew called Culture," a representative from Starship Entertainment told Maeil Business Newspaper Star Today.

Shiloh was selected in the final round of the casting and eventually boarded Dayoung's music video. "Even after filming, we had no idea she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and only found out by chance quite recently," the rep added.

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Watch the teaser video here.

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Shiloh's dancing skills

Shiloh is not new to dance. Earlier, she received praise from fans and choreographers for her talent.

In June 2022, she was seen dancing in a video recorded at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles. Choreographer Hamilton Evans shared the seven-minute dance clip.

Shiloh, with her fellow dancers, grooved to "Vegas" by Doja Cat.

In May 2024, choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter shared a video on Instagram which showed her dancing solo in a studio to the song “Tanzania" by Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo featuring Sino Msolo and Boibizza.

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