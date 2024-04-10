Art & Entertainment

John Cena Talks About Dwayne Johnson-Vin Diesel’s Feud; Says They Are Both ‘Alpha’

Hollywood actor and WWE star John Cena has spoken about the long-standing feud between 'Fast & Furious' co-stars, Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel.

John Cena, Dwayne Johnson-Vin Diesel Photo: Instagram, GQ
Cena was on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where he talked about the behind-the-scenes drama.

“There’s certainly rumours about that. I can’t deny that. You have two very alpha, driven people,” Cena said.

He added: “You get two. There can only be one.”

Cena joined the film franchise in 2021’s 'F9: The Fast Saga' as Jakob Toretto, Dom’s estranged brother, reports deadline.com.

“Man, you gotta remember I got dropped into a locker room where (we have) generational vets,” Cena said.

He added: “‘What’d your dad do?’ ‘Wrestle'. ‘What’d your granddad do?’ ‘Wrestle'. I’ve been in that environment; I know the room and just kind of adapt to what’s going on.”

Cena continued: “I’m being invited into someone’s home, into someone’s family. And regardless of how they look physically in comparison to another human being, this is one IP that has had nine instalments and it’s an action movie -- that’s rarefied air.

“At the very least, there has to be respect for that.”

Johnson and Diesel’s feud went public in August 2016, when the 'Black Adam' actor called out his co-stars. He had joined the franchise in 2011 with 'Fast Five', making three films before starring in the 2019 'Hobbs and Shaw' spinoff with Jason Statham.

Diesel had shared that he wanted Johnson to return to the main franchise in 'Fast X' but said he would not be returning.

The feud between the two seemed to have been squashed as Johnson returned for a mid-credits scene in the latest installment.

